Lower Paxton Twp Police reports finding of deceased dog near Oak Park Road

LOWER PAXTON TWP, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Paxton Police Department is investigating a case involving two deceased dogs found along a walking trail near the 100 block of Oak Park Road in Dauphin County.

The first dog, a brown and white female Pit Bull Terrier, was found on Feb. 3, 2021. Nearly ten months prior, on April 4, 2020, LPTPD responded to the same area for a deceased, light brown female Pug on the same walking trail near Oak Park Road. LPTPD believes the incidents are related.

In collaboration with a local animal protection agency, LPTPD is looking into the medical findings for both dogs but is asking for anyone in the community with information to get in touch with the department, as well.

If Lower Paxton Township residents are aware of any suspicious activity near the walking trail by Oak Park Road, please contact LPTPD directly at 717-558-6900 or submit an anonymous tip through CRIMEWATCH.