Lower Paxton Twp. Police searching for missing woman and child

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Paxton Township Police are searching for Silveliz Messon-Capo, 25, and Seylah Messon, 1, who police believe are at special risk of harm or injury.

Messon-Capo was last seen driving a blue 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander, with Pa. registration LLF – 9192.

Messon-Capo is described as 5 feet and 2 inches tall, with a thin build, shaved head, and brown eyes. Seylah Messon is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. Both are Hispanic females.

Messon-Capo was last seen in the area of I-81 near Enola, Cumberland Co., on June 22 around 4 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Lower Paxton Township Police Department at (717) 657-5656.