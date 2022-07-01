LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Lower Swatara Township Police Chief Dominic Visconti is warning residents of “transitional gangs” that may move into the area this summer.

Visconti says the groups come from out of the region to “engage in criminal activity.”

The criminal activity Visconti says the groups may engage in consists of schemes such as home improvement scams, distraction burglaries, confidence scheme thefts, and other crimes that target the elderly.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Residents are encouraged to be alert for any suspicious activity in our community and to call 911.

Legitimate transient retail businesses are required to obtain a license from the Township to solicit residents and to have in their possession this license when conducting business.

If approached by anyone conducting business in this manner, police say it is appropriate to ask them to produce this license and if they cannot do so you are encouraged to call 911.