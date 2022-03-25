(STACKER) — Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In Harrisburg, the annual mean wage is $52,700 or 6.4% lower than the national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $19,510. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Landscaping and groundskeeping workers

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $30,930

– #175 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,680



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,800

– Employment: 872,370

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($22,780)

— El Paso, TX ($23,330)

— Charleston, WV ($23,500)

– Job description: Landscape or maintain grounds of property using hand or power tools or equipment. Workers typically perform a variety of tasks, which may include any combination of the following: sod laying, mowing, trimming, planting, watering, fertilizing, digging, raking, sprinkler installation, and installation of mortarless segmental concrete masonry wall units.

#49. Tire repairers and changers

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $30,850

– #155 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,790

– Employment: 98,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($20,890)

— Terre Haute, IN ($21,540)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($22,830)

– Job description: Repair and replace tires.

#48. Weighers, measurers, checkers, and samplers, recordkeeping

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $30,520

– #11 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230



National

– Annual mean salary: $38,080

– Employment: 57,960

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Warner Robins, GA ($24,010)

— Gainesville, GA ($24,680)

— El Paso, TX ($26,200)

– Job description: Weigh, measure, and check materials, supplies, and equipment for the purpose of keeping relevant records. Duties are primarily clerical by nature. Includes workers who collect and keep record of samples of products or materials.

#47. Preschool teachers, except special education

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $30,400

– #118 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,550

– Employment: 370,940

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Pocatello, ID ($18,910)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($19,970)

— Lima, OH ($20,340)

– Job description: Instruct preschool-aged students, following curricula or lesson plans, in activities designed to promote social, physical, and intellectual growth.

#46. Packers and packagers, hand

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $29,690

– #249 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,260



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,270

– Employment: 599,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740)

— Casper, WY ($19,850)

— Johnstown, PA ($19,920)

– Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.

#45. Helpers–installation, maintenance, and repair workers

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $29,590

– #67 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,960

– Employment: 91,430

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Wichita Falls, TX ($23,230)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,580)

— Racine, WI ($24,240)

– Job description: Help installation, maintenance, and repair workers in maintenance, parts replacement, and repair of vehicles, industrial machinery, and electrical and electronic equipment. Perform duties such as furnishing tools, materials, and supplies to other workers; cleaning work area, machines, and tools; and holding materials or tools for other workers.

#44. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $29,550

– #218 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 570



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,940

– Employment: 387,300

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($19,990)

— Dothan, AL ($20,340)

— Decatur, AL ($20,520)

– Job description: Prepare and cook large quantities of food for institutions, such as schools, hospitals, or cafeterias.

#43. Receptionists and information clerks

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $29,380

– #164 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,130



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,410

– Employment: 968,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($22,570)

— Killeen-Temple, TX ($22,770)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($22,880)

– Job description: Answer inquiries and provide information to the general public, customers, visitors, and other interested parties regarding activities conducted at establishment and location of departments, offices, and employees within the organization.

#42. Stockers and order fillers

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $29,320

– #182 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,680



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,010

– Employment: 2,210,960

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fond du Lac, WI ($23,990)

— Monroe, LA ($24,240)

— Florence, SC ($24,420)

– Job description: Receive, store, and issue merchandise, materials, equipment, and other items from stockroom, warehouse, or storage yard to fill shelves, racks, tables, or customers’ orders. May operate power equipment to fill orders. May mark prices on merchandise and set up sales displays.

#41. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $28,700

– #225 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 600



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,400

– Employment: 341,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280)

— Albany, GA ($20,850)

— Dalton, GA ($20,890)

– Job description: Wash or otherwise clean vehicles, machinery, and other equipment. Use such materials as water, cleaning agents, brushes, cloths, and hoses.

#40. Recreation workers

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $28,610

– #167 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,960

– Employment: 325,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,040)

— Lake Charles, LA ($20,300)

— Monroe, LA ($21,000)

– Job description: Conduct recreation activities with groups in public, private, or volunteer agencies or recreation facilities. Organize and promote activities, such as arts and crafts, sports, games, music, dramatics, social recreation, camping, and hobbies, taking into account the needs and interests of individual members.

#39. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $28,560

– #173 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,470



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,410

– Employment: 1,990,510

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($21,200)

— Sumter, SC ($21,400)

— Dothan, AL ($21,670)

– Job description: Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition. Perform heavy cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish. Duties may include tending furnace and boiler, performing routine maintenance activities, notifying management of need for repairs, and cleaning snow or debris from sidewalk.

#38. Passenger vehicle drivers, except bus drivers, transit and intercity

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $28,270

– #91 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,160



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,360

– Employment: 599,980

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,980)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($18,250)

— Dothan, AL ($18,260)

– Job description: Drive a motor vehicle to transport passengers on a planned or scheduled basis. May collect a fare.

#37. Counter and rental clerks

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $28,190

– #65 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 670



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,700

– Employment: 368,300

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Carbondale-Marion, IL ($21,980)

— Lawton, OK ($22,200)

— Parkersburg-Vienna, WV ($22,360)

– Job description: Receive orders, generally in person, for repairs, rentals, and services. May describe available options, compute cost, and accept payment.

#36. Fine artists, including painters, sculptors, and illustrators

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $27,970

– #4 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,020

– Employment: 11,070

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Asheville, NC ($20,180)

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($24,100)

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($25,120)

– Job description: Create original artwork using any of a wide variety of media and techniques.

#35. Floral designers

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $27,950

– #63 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,670

– Employment: 36,810

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($19,290)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

— Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA ($22,530)

– Job description: Design, cut, and arrange live, dried, or artificial flowers and foliage.

#34. Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $27,770

– #123 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 970



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,740

– Employment: 302,410

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— San Angelo, TX ($18,370)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($19,280)

— Bowling Green, KY ($19,460)

– Job description: Provide beauty services, such as cutting, coloring, and styling hair, and massaging and treating scalp. May shampoo hair, apply makeup, dress wigs, remove hair, and provide nail and skincare services.

#33. Sewing machine operators

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $27,690

– #77 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,420

– Employment: 116,520

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($18,940)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($21,950)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($22,070)

– Job description: Operate or tend sewing machines to join, reinforce, decorate, or perform related sewing operations in the manufacture of garment or nongarment products.

#32. Demonstrators and product promoters

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $27,450

– #13 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $37,080

– Employment: 69,990

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Boise City, ID ($22,120)

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($22,370)

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($22,820)

– Job description: Demonstrate merchandise and answer questions for the purpose of creating public interest in buying the product. May sell demonstrated merchandise.

#31. Cooks, restaurant

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $27,390

– #193 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,020



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,530

– Employment: 1,109,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590)

— Laredo, TX ($21,000)

— Gadsden, AL ($21,540)

– Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

#30. Bakers

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $27,260

– #75 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,060

– Employment: 168,890

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($21,310)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

— St. George, UT ($22,110)

– Job description: Mix and bake ingredients to produce breads, rolls, cookies, cakes, pies, pastries, or other baked goods.

#29. Baggage porters and bellhops

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $27,230

– #55 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,060

– Employment: 28,440

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Greensboro-High Point, NC ($19,580)

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($19,920)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($19,940)

– Job description: Handle baggage for travelers at transportation terminals or for guests at hotels or similar establishments.

#28. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $26,660

– #158 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,010



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,630

– Employment: 1,272,840

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Alexandria, LA ($17,810)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,110)

— Hammond, LA ($18,740)

– Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.

#27. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $26,300

– #74 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,050

– Employment: 31,980

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Raleigh, NC ($18,320)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($19,670)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($19,930)

– Job description: Press or shape articles by hand or machine.

#26. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $25,940

– #81 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,150

– Employment: 112,750

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Valdosta, GA ($21,570)

— Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA ($21,740)

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($21,950)

– Job description: Service automobiles, buses, trucks, boats, and other automotive or marine vehicles with fuel, lubricants, and accessories. Collect payment for services and supplies. May lubricate vehicle, change motor oil, refill antifreeze, or replace lights or other accessories, such as windshield wiper blades or fan belts. May repair or replace tires.

#25. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $25,930

– #44 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,140

– Employment: 293,910

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($19,550)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($20,610)

— Las Cruces, NM ($21,540)

– Job description: Manually plant, cultivate, and harvest vegetables, fruits, nuts, horticultural specialties, and field crops. Use hand tools, such as shovels, trowels, hoes, tampers, pruning hooks, shears, and knives. Duties may include tilling soil and applying fertilizers; transplanting, weeding, thinning, or pruning crops; applying pesticides; or cleaning, grading, sorting, packing, and loading harvested products. May construct trellises, repair fences and farm buildings, or participate in irrigation activities.

#24. Childcare workers

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $25,480

– #230 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,260



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,790

– Employment: 494,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rome, GA ($17,330)

— Dothan, AL ($18,370)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,440)

– Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

#23. Bartenders

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $25,330

– #193 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,110



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,910

– Employment: 486,720

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($17,930)

— Decatur, AL ($17,950)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,150)

– Job description: Mix and serve drinks to patrons, directly or through waitstaff.

#22. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $25,120

– #173 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 720



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,460

– Employment: 254,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,460)

— Enid, OK ($18,780)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)

– Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.

#21. Library assistants, clerical

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $24,960

– #49 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,740

– Employment: 84,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,080)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($20,520)

— Akron, OH ($20,530)

– Job description: Compile records, and sort, shelve, issue, and receive library materials such as books, electronic media, pictures, cards, slides and microfilm. Locate library materials for loan and replace material in shelving area, stacks, or files according to identification number and title. Register patrons to permit them to borrow books, periodicals, and other library materials.

#20. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $24,730

– #195 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,900

– Employment: 222,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,020)

— Dalton, GA ($18,450)

— Monroe, LA ($18,500)

– Job description: Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests.

#19. Parking attendants

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $24,430

– #63 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,910

– Employment: 123,790

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($19,840)

— Huntsville, AL ($19,910)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($20,000)

– Job description: Park vehicles or issue tickets for customers in a parking lot or garage. May park or tend vehicles in environments such as a car dealership or rental car facility. May collect fee.

#18. Ambulance drivers and attendants, except emergency medical technicians

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $24,320

– #5 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,700

– Employment: 14,120

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Beckley, WV ($21,610)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($22,080)

— Florence, SC ($22,100)

– Job description: Drive ambulance or assist ambulance driver in transporting sick, injured, or convalescent persons. Assist in lifting patients.

#17. Waiters and waitresses

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $24,300

– #189 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,520



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,470

– Employment: 1,944,240

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980)

— Decatur, AL ($17,980)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060)

– Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.

#16. Locker room, coatroom, and dressing room attendants

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $24,190

– #11 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,320

– Employment: 11,530

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Oklahoma City, OK ($20,510)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($21,040)

— Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ ($21,080)

– Job description: Provide personal items to patrons or customers in locker rooms, dressing rooms, or coatrooms.

#15. Animal caretakers

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $24,140

– #90 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,380

– Employment: 193,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Morristown, TN ($18,810)

— Greenville, NC ($20,320)

— Twin Falls, ID ($20,580)

– Job description: Feed, water, groom, bathe, exercise, or otherwise provide care to promote and maintain the well-being of pets and other animals that are not raised for consumption, such as dogs, cats, race horses, ornamental fish or birds, zoo animals, and mice. Work in settings such as kennels, animal shelters, zoos, circuses, and aquariums. May keep records of feedings, treatments, and animals received or discharged. May clean, disinfect, and repair cages, pens, or fish tanks.

#14. Dishwashers

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $23,930

– #230 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 770



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,600

– Employment: 395,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400)

— Muncie, IN ($18,550)

– Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.

#13. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $23,690

– #105 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,600

– Employment: 179,890

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,580)

— Rome, GA ($19,050)

– Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.

#12. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $23,630

– #132 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,380



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,010

– Employment: 795,590

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,460)

— Valdosta, GA ($18,730)

— Alexandria, LA ($19,070)

– Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

#11. Cooks, short order

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $22,910

– #49 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,030

– Employment: 123,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Laredo, TX ($18,660)

— Gainesville, GA ($18,740)

— Mobile, AL ($18,820)

– Job description: Prepare and cook to order a variety of foods that require only a short preparation time. May take orders from customers and serve patrons at counters or tables.

#10. Food preparation workers

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $22,900

– #80 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,080



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,820

– Employment: 793,590

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hammond, LA ($18,290)

— Morristown, TN ($18,550)

— Monroe, LA ($19,010)

– Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

#9. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $22,860

– #11 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,980

– Employment: 98,810

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Johnstown, PA ($19,580)

— Tyler, TX ($20,460)

— Cleveland, TN ($20,690)

– Job description: Feed, water, and examine pets and other nonfarm animals for signs of illness, disease, or injury in laboratories and animal hospitals and clinics. Clean and disinfect cages and work areas, and sterilize laboratory and surgical equipment. May provide routine postoperative care, administer medication orally or topically, or prepare samples for laboratory examination under the supervision of veterinary or laboratory animal technologists or technicians, veterinarians, or scientists.

#8. Cashiers

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $22,790

– #102 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,150



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,710

– Employment: 3,333,100

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530)

— Monroe, LA ($19,780)

— Albany, GA ($20,320)

– Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

#7. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $22,370

– #183 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,800

– Employment: 316,700

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,940)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,150)

— New Bern, NC ($18,190)

– Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.

#6. Fast food and counter workers

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $21,540

– #136 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,290



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,540

– Employment: 3,450,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($18,690)

— Mobile, AL ($18,750)

— Montgomery, AL ($18,780)

– Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

#5. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $21,390

– #111 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 720



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,300

– Employment: 374,940

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,090)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)

– Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.

#4. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $21,080

– #41 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,050

– Employment: 113,150

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($17,440)

— Athens-Clarke County, GA ($17,790)

— Sheboygan, WI ($17,940)

– Job description: Monitor recreational areas, such as pools, beaches, or ski slopes, to provide assistance and protection to participants.

#3. Manicurists and pedicurists

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $20,920

– #10 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,010

– Employment: 73,010

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— York-Hanover, PA ($18,440)

— Fort Wayne, IN ($18,880)

— Akron, OH ($19,540)

– Job description: Clean and shape customers’ fingernails and toenails. May polish or decorate nails.

#2. Amusement and recreation attendants

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $19,670

– #21 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,610

– Employment: 248,190

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040)

— Lynchburg, VA ($18,600)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)

– Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.

#1. Cooks, fast food

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $19,510

– #42 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,300

– Employment: 544,420

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Altoona, PA ($17,660)

— Johnson City, TN ($17,700)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)

– Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.