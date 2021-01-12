Lt. Gov. Fetterman calls out Mastriano on “GMA3: What You Need to Know”

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WHTM) — On Tuesday morning, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman called out state Senator Doug Mastriano for attending the Capitol protests on GMA3: What You Need To Know.

“I can scarcely believe that Senator Mastrainao voted to have me ejected from the chambers because all I wanted to do is have a dually elected, democratically elected Senate,” explains Lt. Governor Fetterman. “Meanwhile, he’s down by the capitol having his pictures taken with a former state Rep claiming that they’re going to storm the capitol.”

Fetterman is calling on the Pa. caucus to hold Mastriano accountable.

His request comes as other Pa. lawmakers are calling for Mastriano’s resignation following his presence at last Wednesday’s demonstrations. While Mastriano admits to being in D.C. last Wednesday, he also says he left prior to the violent riots.

“At no point did we enter the Capitol building, at no point did we tread upon the Capitol steps, and at no point did we tread upon police lines,” Mastriano said.

State Senate leaders say they have no intent on forcing Mastriano to resign. “Absent facts to the contrary, the Senate has no cause to act,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman.