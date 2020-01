HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In true Pennsylvania Dutch tradition, many across the Midstate chowed down on pork and sauerkraut to bring in luck for the new year.

At Tree of Life Lutheran Church in Dauphin County, dozens of people feasted on lunch and dessert while raising money for Tree for Hope, an organization that helped build Hope Academy, a girl’s school in Guatemala.

The school opens on Jan. 8 and the money raised from Wednesday’s luncheon will go toward scholarships for the girls.