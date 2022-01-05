Lumberton man charged in I-95 road rage shooting that killed mother of 6 to appear in court

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton man charged in the shooting death of Pennsylvania mother of six on I-95 as a result of road rage in March 2021 is set to appear in felony court on Jan. 21.

Dejywan Floyd was charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

On March 25, Floyd is accused of shooting into the Eberly’s car after their car came too close to his while trying to merge into a lane just outside of Lumberton, according to the sheriff’s office.

Julie Eberly was severely injured and later died from her wounds at the hospital. Ryan Eberly was not injured.

The Elberlys were on their way to Hilton Head to celebrate their seventh anniversary, according to a statement released by their family.

Floyd’s criminal record shows several convictions including one for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was convicted in 2015 and released from prison in 2018.

“This is one of those cases that you hear about that had this man been locked up — which is where he should’ve been — [Eberly] would’ve been on her vacation today,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.