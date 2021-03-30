Luzerne County boy saves 20-month-old sister’s life

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A boy in Hazleton, Luzerne County, is very protective of his baby sister — and that bond probably saved her life.

Eight-year-old Jaxon Dempsy was riding int he car with his dad when he noticed his 20-mont-old sister Lelia wasn’t breathing.

Jaxon jumped into action.

“We were driving to my haircut and I noticed she was starting to choke from a chicken nugget from Mcdonalds and I told my dad to pull over. Then I was starting to pat on her back and it got out,” Jaxon said.

Jaxon’s father, Matt Dempsey, recalled his son’s life-saving effort.

“I couldn’t hear her cause she was choking he wasn’t coughing, she wasn’t panicking she just had no air going through, she wasn’t breathing,” Matt Dempsey said.

Jaxon says he learned what to do from watching a children’s TV show that showed what to do when someone’s choking.