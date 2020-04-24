Lykens Valley Children’s Museum’s ‘Learning On The Go’ Pack Program helps families during the pandemic

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Lykens Valley Children’s Museum’s “Learning On The Go” Pack Program was created to help families engage their children in fun and educational activities that they would find at the museum.

On Saturday, April 18 the Children’s Museum welcomed over 70 families who picked up 120 packs that included a STEM activity, an art project, garden item, book, and other activities that were geared specifically for children based on their age.

The Lykens Valley Children’s Museum states that they have over 40 families on their waitlist for a “Spring Pack” and they hope to find sponsors to help with those packs and possibly another round of packs in May.