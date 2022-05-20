HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bridge on Machamer Avenue (T-597) in Dauphin County will close to undergo a rehabilitation project starting on May 25, 2022.

The bridge spans Wiconisco Creek between Lehr Street and Pottsville Street in Lykens Borough. A detour will be in place using Pottsville Street, Market Street, Route 209, and Lehr Street.

View the detour below:

Courtesy of PennDOT

Work is expected to be completed by August 23, 2022.

The rehabilitation is part of a five-bridge project in Dauphin County which includes bridges in Jefferson Township, Londonderry Township, Swatara Township and Williams Township.

Kevin E. Raker Construction of Sunbury, Pa. is the primary contractor for the $1.6 million Machamer Avenue project.

To check conditions on major roadways visit www.511PA.com.