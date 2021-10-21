Mail delays continue to frustrate USPS customers in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — We’ve reported about mail problems in the Carlisle area, but it’s not just limited to there. Several viewers reached out about problems in Middletown, Dauphin County too.

Almost every USPS location is hiring. We’re told carriers are working long hours but customers still aren’t getting their mail on time. Help wanted signs are in the windows of the Middletown post office. With some people in the area telling us they didn’t receive mail for about a week.

“It’s a problem. It has been and its staffing issues,” Michael Kostelec said.

As a business owner, Kostelec depends on the mail being on time.

“My business is Hill Storge and Rigging Company down toward Three Mile Island and it just slows things up. As far as even the cash coming in by checks, it’s a mess,” Kostelec said.

And it’s not just incoming mail, but outgoing too.

“I’ve been charged some late fees on M&T Visa where the check was sent out two weeks ahead of time and it’s still now three, four weeks later, it still has not been processed,” Kostelec said.

In Middletown, an employee tells us they’re doing the best they can, working 60 hours a week, and several people are back from vacation, which should alleviate delays.

“I don’t blame the mail carriers or the people that work in the post office. I blame the Postmaster-General,” Richard Moore said.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has been the center of controversial decisions, causing slowdowns across the country.

“He’s making everything he can do to make it so miserable that they privatize the post office. I can see that,” Moore said.

Sen. Bob Casey called out DeJoy directly in his statement to abc27 about this whole mess.

abc27 was told you can’t ask to pick up your mail unless you fill out a vacation hold request.

abc27 asked the USPS several questions to find out what’s being done to solve these issues, but received no response.