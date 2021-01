FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHTM) — Franklin County Emergency Services reports a major phone outage is currently affecting Adams, Cumberland, Franklin and Perry Counties Wednesday afternoon.

This outage is affecting 9-1-1 lines and non-emergency lines. Text to 911 is still available in Franklin County.

