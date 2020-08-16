Make-A-Wish Mother’s Day Truck Convoy held virtually Sunday

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — The Make-A-Wish Mother’s Day Truck Convoy had to be rescheduled to today due to COVID-19 complications. This is an annual event that brings smiles to children fighting illnesses.

The event was hosted by the Manheim Auto Auction, which was modified slightly to become a virtual event. It was broadcast on the Make-A-Wish Facebook page, it included the top 30 drivers and several sponsors.

The event was held virtually to help protect children with medical conditions and their families.

A drive-through chicken BBQ was held at the Park City Mall in Lancaster, which also benefited Make-A-Wish.

