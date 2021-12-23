Male pedestrian dies after Monday night accident in Lower Paxton Township

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Paxton Township Police says a male pedestrian has died after being struck around 6 p.m. on Monday.

Police say they were called to the 5500 block of Allentown Boulevard, where they found the pedestrian in the westbound lanes.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The pedestrian, identified as 53-year-old George Slack Jr., was rushed to the hospital and later died. The driver of the vehicle involved is cooperating and stayed on the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has more information is asked to call police.