Man accused of fatally shooting zoning officer enters plea

PARADISE, Pa. (AP) – A 73-year-old man accused of walking into a Pennsylvania municipal building and fatally shooting a zoning officer has pleaded guilty but mentally ill.

A Monroe County judge accepted David Green’s plea in the death of part-time Paradise Township code enforcement officer Michael Tripus.

Officials say the defendant has offered no motive as to why he followed the 65-year-old victim into the municipal building on that day in November 2018 and fatally shot him.

Green’s defense attorney hired mental health professionals who found him competent to stand trial and not insane. He was found to have “delusional disorder of somatic type” and some kind of pre-dementia condition.

