SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a man who stole a donation box from a Swatara Township church.

On Thursday. March 10, a man broke into and removed money out of the donation box from St. Catherine Laboure Church on 4000 Derry Street at around 1 p.m.

Police have not said how much money was taken.

They are asking anyone with information regarding this person’s identity to contact Officer Justin Anderson at 717-564-2550.