Man acquitted of gunning down woman on Bethlehem street

by: The Associated Press

EASTON, Pa. (AP) – Jurors have acquitted a man accused of having gunned down a woman almost three years ago in eastern Pennsylvania.

The Northampton County jury deliberated for about three hours Tuesday before acquitting 37-year-old Kasheem Aiken of homicide and conspiracy.

Prosecution witnesses testified that the Easton resident had blamed 19-year-old Teayahe Glover for a shooting that critically wounded her boyfriend.

An alleged accomplice testified that Aiken shot her on a south Bethlehem street in February 2017.

Defense attorney Christopher Shipman argued that the accomplice was the real shooter and killed the victim in order to rise in the ranks in a gang.

