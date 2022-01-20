Man armed with sword and fake gun attempts to rob mini-mart in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An Ohio man has been arrested and charged after he attempted to rob a Fresh Mini-Mart on Market Street Roa in Penbrook while armed with a sword and gun.
While it was determined the gun was not real, Megnath Khadack was charged with Attempted Robbery, Terroristic Threats, and Simple Assault. Khadka was arranged and sent to Dauphin County Prison on a $50,000 bail.