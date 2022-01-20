Man armed with sword and fake gun attempts to rob mini-mart in Dauphin County

(WHTM) -- AARP warns of text scams still hitting phones. The group says to look out for urgent text messages claiming a bank account has been hacked or asking to answer a survey to win money, or maybe it claims their utilities are going to shut off.

According to AARP, text message scams are on the rise because people are quick to respond to tests. Rather than responding, AARP suggests that people should pause before reacting and think about whether or not the contact is real. If they think it is real, but still not 100% convinced, reply to the text by calling the number to confirm.