DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State police say a man went on a crime spree Friday, Oct. 29, after refusing to stop for a traffic stop.

Troopers say he was driving while under the influence of drugs on I-81 South in East Hanover Township and attempted to carjack two other passenger vehicles and one commercial vehicle.

Thomas Carl was arrested and taken to the Dauphin County Prison.