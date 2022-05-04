MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Middlesex Township Police Department arrested a man that punched another individual in the face during a road rage incident that occurred on April 22.

According to the Middlesex Township Police Department, officers responded to a business in the 1100 block of Harrisburg Pike for a report of an assault. The victim reported that an individual was driving aggressively on Harrisburg Pike. The victim also reported that the driver was exhibiting road rage behavior that occurred for several miles.

When the victim was able to pull into the parking lot of a business, that was when 36-year-old Zachary William Coe turned around and followed the victim into the parking lot, got out of his vehicle, and approached the victim who remained in his car.

Coe approached the driver’s side and punched the victim in the face through an open window.

Coe left the scene and was later identified by the victim, with public assistance. After being identified, Coe was charged with Harassment.