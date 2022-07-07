HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One man has been arrested after a July 4 shooting in Harrisburg.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, officers responded to the 600 block of Geary Street for a report of a shooting at around 7 p.m.

When officers arrived at Geary Street and located the crime scene. Officers later located the man at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. The investigation later determined that Qunicy Adams was the perpetrator of the shooting.

Evans was arrested on July 6, after he attempted to flee from officers on foot.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900. Tips and information can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website.

The shooting is unrelated to an incident that occurred on July 4 on City Island that led to panic when a fight broke out and firecrackers were set off. No shooting was reported in connection to the City Island incident.