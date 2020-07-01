Man arrested for armed robbery in Dauphin County; police still searching for second suspect

SOUTH HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM)– On June 23, three men completed a private sale of a car at a PennDOT office in Harrisburg for $4,500, shortly after they were robbed at gunpoint in the area of Venice Drive and East Canal Street in South Hanover Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.

John Wesley Butler III of Harrisburg was arrested in connection to the robbery, according to State Police.

State Police did not say if Butler knew of the sale, but according to the affidavit, the man who bought the car said Butler drove him to the area to make the transaction. The man told police he spoke to Butler during the course of the transaction but did not recall the details of the conversation. According to the affidavit, the man told police that one of the car caught on surveillance footage during the robbery belonged to Butler.

State Police are actively searching for a second suspect. Police say he is believed to be driving a 2011 black Jeep Compass.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.