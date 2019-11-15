Man arrested for assaulting correctional facility guards

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police arrested Donald Harris Tuesday after he previously assaulted two guards who escorted him to receive medical treatment.

On Nov. 1 around 5:30 p.m., police say Harris assaulted a guard, stole the pepper spray off his belt, and sprayed both guards accompanying him.

They were able to regain control of Harris and secure him for the medical treatment he required. The guards sustained minor injuries.

Harris was previously arrested for assault and was escorted by Lebanon County Facility guards to receive treatment at the Penn State Hershey Medical Center.