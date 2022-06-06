WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Virginia man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a 72-year-old woman in her West Lampeter Township home.

The West Lampeter Township Police Department responded to a residence on Willow Street Pike for a report of a female in distress.

Police say a man entered the residence through an unlocked window and physically forced the victim onto the floor and pushed her head on the floor repeatedly.

A neighbor who heard the commotion intervened and the male actor fled north in a black Acura sedan. The neighbor subsequently saw the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of Turkey Hill on Village Road and officers responded.

Charges were filed against Daniel Lorenzo Crews of Midlothian, Virginia, for burglary, aggravated assault, DUI, and terroristic threats.

Crews was arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison on $500,000.00 cash bail.