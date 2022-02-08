Man arrested for attempted homicide and arson in Dauphin County

LYKENS, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County man was arrested for attempted homicide and arson charges after a house fire on the 200 block of Center Street in Wiconsco Township.

Pa. State Police Lykens Station was investigating the fire from the early hours of Dec. 28 in which the owner was taken to the hospital for treatment.

In an update, PSP says they’ve arrested Freeman Jason Walker for the incident, as well as burglarizing the same home on Dec. 18 and taking a large amount of money. He allegedly went back into the home after the fire and took a gun and other belongings.

Walker is also charged with setting a fire behind his own home on Nov. 13. He was arraigned on Feb. 7 and was denied bail.

He’s charged with attempted homicide and assault, multiple arson felonies, reckless burning, causing catastrophe, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, burglary, criminal trespass, theft and receiving stolen property.