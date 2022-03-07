LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – One person has been arrested in connection to a weekend shooting in Lower Paxton Township.

Lower Paxton Township Police say Devon Siar was arrested on Saturday after officers found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers had been dispatched to the shooting in the area of Valley Rd and Ridgeview Rd at approximately 4:45 a.m.

Police say the male victim is expected to survive.

Siar was taken into custody hours after the shooting has been charged with Attempted Homicide, Aggravated Assault and related offenses.

Siar was arraigned on the charges and committed into Dauphin County Prison without bail.