Man arrested for choking, assaulting girlfriend

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg police arrested Celso Ordonez-Cobon after he choked his girlfriend during a domestic dispute.

Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 200 block of East Garfield Street on Monday, July 6. After arriving, police say the victim was highly upset and scared of her boyfriend.

Police discovered that Ordonez-Cobon choked her and slammed her head on their kitchen table while threatening her with a large kitchen knife. The assault continued until their children intervened and stopped Ordonez-Cobon.

Officers determined Ordonez-Cobon had choked the victim on two other occassions as well.

Ordonez-Cobon was taken to the Franklin County Jail and has been charged with strangulation, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and simple assault.