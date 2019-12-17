Man arrested for drug delivery resulting in death

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police arrested Aron Byrd-Smith Tuesday for a drug delivery that resulted in a woman’s death earlier this year.

On April 20, 2019, Chambersburg police responded to 414 Loudon Street to investigate a death. Police discovered 24-year-old Gabrielle Powell died alone in a motel room from a drug overdose.

Police discovered through further investigation Byrd-Smith had given Powell the drugs that resulted in her death. An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday and he was taken in, same-day, without incident. He was charged with drug delivery resulting in death.

