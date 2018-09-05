Man arrested for fentanyl dealing in Franklin County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) - A man has been arrested for selling heroin and fentanyl in Waynesboro and Washington Townships.

Franklin County Drug Task Force agents arrested Glenn Wolfe on Tuesday at the 13000 block of Washington Township Boulevard after surveillance captured Wolfe selling drugs there.

Authorities say they found Wolfe in possession of suspected fentanyl, a digital scale, cash, and drug paraphernalia during his arrest.

Police say they also found methadone pills inside his car, which Wolfe admitted belonged to him. Wolfe also confessed that he was in fact a dealer of fentanyl and heroin in Waynesboro and Washington Townships.

Wolfe has been charged with one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, and two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

He is currently being detained on $300,000 bail.