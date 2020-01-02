Man charged for firebomb thrown at Adams County Courthouse

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Gettysburg man is charged after police say he threw a firebomb known as a Molotov cocktail at the Adams County Courthouse.

Samson P. Yohe, 27, is charged with arson, weapons of mass destruction, and other charges.

Gettysburg police said the firebomb hit a courthouse window on the night of Dec. 22 but did not break through the window nor ignite.

Investigators released surveillance photos of a suspect last week and a photo of an antique-style bottle used to make the firebomb on Tuesday.

According to a criminal complaint, Yohe has previous convictions for terroristic threats in Adams County and other crimes in York and Lebanon counties, but the motive for the incident is unclear.

When police searched Yohe’s apartment on Thursday, they said they found a backpack and sneakers similar to those worn by the person in the surveillance video.

They said the backpack had lighter fluid, a container of vegetable oil, and eight boxes of Diamond-brand green tip matches, like those found in the bottle thrown at the courthouse.

Police said during the search, they also saw many antique glass bottles similar to the one thrown at the courthouse.