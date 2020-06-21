Man arrested for involvement in Cumberland County burglaries

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been arrested after Upper Allen Township police reported several items being stolen from homes and subsequently posted online for sale.

Police report Larry ‘Ray’ Avila having stolen items from people’s cars and homes while they were sleeping from June 5 to June 17 and then listing them online.

An officer was able to determine Avila as a suspect after going undercover and purchasing something from him.

Police determined additional stolen items at Avila’s residence after a search. He was arrested and taken to Cumberland County Central booking before being taken to county prison on $30,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing will be scheduled for a later date.