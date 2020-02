CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police arrested Matthew D’Ambrosio on Monday for illegal possession of a sawed-off shotgun he was reportedly going to use for an armed robbery at a local bar.

Chambersburg police received a tip on D’Ambrosio’s possession of a firearm in addition to his motive on Friday. An investigation confirmed the sawed-off shotgun and he was arrested three days later.

D’Ambrosio was charged for one count of prohibited offensive weapons.