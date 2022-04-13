LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A New Cumberland man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Lower Allen Township Police say a resident contacted them in August 2021 in reference to a sexual assault involving her daughter. The victim disclosed that in January 2020 she was hanging out at an apartment where she was sexually assaulted.

Police say the suspect was identified as Michael Brian of New Cumberland, who was 20 at the time of the alleged assault.

A warrant was issued and Brian was arrested on April 11 for Statutory Sexual Assault, Sexual Assault, and Corruption of Minors. According to court documents he was unable to post $50,000 bail and was taken to the Cumberland County Prison.