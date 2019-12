HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- Police are asking for public assistance in finding Quron Henderson, who ran away from his home around 8:15 p.m. Monday.

Henderson, 17, is described as a 5'11, 170-pound, black male. He was reportedly wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and gray/black sneakers. Police say Henderson was last seen walking eastbound on Ionoff Road towards North Progress Avenue.