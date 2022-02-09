Man arrested for strangling woman unconscious in Cumberland County

SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Philadelphia man was arrested for allegedly strangling a woman until she lost consciousness in Cumberland County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Maurice Issac struck the 33-year-old female victim in the face with a closed fist. Police say the victim was then choked “to the point that she lost consciousness,” and that Issac prevented her from leaving the property on Hershey Road.

Issac was taken into custody and transported to the Cumberland County Prison for arraignment.

According to court records Issac was charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault and unlawful restraint, and harassment. Issac’s bail was set at $15,000 and his next court date is set for February 16.