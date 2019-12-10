Man arrested in Steelton stabbing

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Police arrested Darvell Washington Monday after he reportedly stabbed a person due to a verbal altercation.

Around 2:20 p.m. Steelton Borough Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Bessemer Street for a reported stabbing. At the scene, officers found the victim who claimed Washington stabbed them.

Washington was arrested following a police investigation and charged with aggravated assault – injury with a deadly weapon.

The victim was transported for medical treatment after suffering from non-life threating injuries.