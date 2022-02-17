Man arrested in Swatara Twp. shooting investigation

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police say a man was arrested for attempted homicide after an alleged shooting on the 3500 block of Paxton Street.

Police say they were called to the reported shooting but didn’t see anyone involved, however they found casings.

Police then sent a warrant for arrest for Richard Blazevic III and took him into custody shortly after, with help from Dauphin County Response Team and Steelton Borough Police.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Blazevic is charged with criminal attempt homicide, criminal conspiracy to commit homicide, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault. He is awaiting arraignment at Dauphin County Judicial Center.

Police say this was a targeted act and no one was hurt from the alleged shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call (717) 564-2550 or leave a tip at the link here.