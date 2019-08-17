Man arrested, police searching for another suspect in Chambersburg robbery

A man has been arrested, charged with an early morning robbery, and police are looking for at least one other suspect. According to Chambersburg Police, around 2:45 Saturday morning, they received a report from someone who said he was tackled from behind by at least two people, while he was walking in the 300 block of West Loudon Street.

One person allegedly held him down while the other, who police have identified as Sabastian Reed, 18, took his wallet, cell phone and other items from his pockets.

Police found two people matching the descriptions of the suspects by the victim, walking on Heintzelman Avenue. One got away, but Reed was arrested for robbery. He’s at the Franklin County Jail pending arraignment.