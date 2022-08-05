LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Shortly before 1 a.m. on Friday, police responded to a reported shooting in Penn Township, Lancaster County.

After arriving at the 1600 block of Auction Road, police learned that Manheim resident William Bonanno had observed a suspicious person walking near his vehicle, which was parked outside, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Bonanno, carrying a firearm, left his home to investigate, police say. He found two people sitting inside a vehicle near his property and watched them leave the vehicle and approach a nearby apartment, police report.

Thinking the people were involved in criminal activity, Bonanno confronted them, and the three engaged in a verbal altercation, police say. Bonanno said that he “felt in danger for his life,” brandished his gun, and fired a “warning shot” toward one of the subjects, the police department reports.

Bonanno was taken into custody and received charges associated with recklessly endangering another person and simple assault, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department. The involved firearm was recovered.