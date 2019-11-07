Man charged for bomb threat at work

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An employee at marketing firm Graphcom Inc. was arrested Thursday for making bomb threats at the company site.

Jeremy Carey was charged with terroristic threats, threat to use weapons of mass destruction, and disorderly conduct after another employee found a note in the restroom stating, “A bomb will go off today and tomorrow.”

Police evacuated the building while a K-9 unit cleared the area of explosives. After watching a video at the scene, police determined Carey, 21, had written the note and left it in the men’s room.

No explosive devices or materials were discovered and Carey is in prison on $15,000 bail.

The case is under further investigation.