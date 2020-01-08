1  of  7
Man charged for firebomb thrown at Adams County Courthouse now held without bail

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Gettysburg man charged after police say he threw a firebomb known as a Molotov cocktail at the Adams County Courthouse has had his bail revoked.

The $500,000 bail set at his arrest was revoked because Samson Yohe is “a threat to self and others,” according to online court records.

Yohe, 27, is charged with arson, weapons of mass destruction, and other charges.

Gettysburg police said the firebomb hit a courthouse window on the night of Dec. 22 but did not break through the window nor ignite.

A preliminary hearing initially scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to Feb. 5.

