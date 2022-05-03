HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been charged in connection to a March 16 homicide in Harrisburg.

On May 2, Bennie Chisolm was arrested and charged with Criminal Homicide and Conspiracy to commit criminal homicide. Police say the arrest is in connection to the shooting death of Jacoby Strain-Hankerson on the first block of South 17th Street.

Harrisburg Police were dispatched to the first block of South 17th Street around 7 p.m. on March 16 for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival officers were advised that the shooting victim had been transported to a local hospital via a private vehicle where he later died.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

In April Chisolm was charged with fleeing police and endangering the welfare of a child after he barricaded himself in his apartment in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive in Lower Allen Township. Chisolm had an active warrant for a parole violation, which he was notified of back in March 2022.

Chisolm then jumped out of a third-story window, which left his son alone with the window open. Chisolm then ran into the woods. Multiple law enforcement agencies started to search the area, where he was then taken into custody at the end of Orchard Road.

Chisolm was transported to the Cumberland County Prison. Chisolm was unable to post bail.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900. Tips and information can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website.