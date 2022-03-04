CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle Police have charged a New York man after he allegedly placed intimidating stickers on the door and window of the Asbell Center for Jewish Life on the campus of Dickinson College.

Police say on Jan. 23 Frank Petromio was seen on video placing the stickers with “inflammatory and intimidating messages” on the Jewish Life building.

Carlisle Police did not disclose what was written on the stickers.

Charges of Harassment, Ethnic Intimidation, and Disorderly Conduct were filed against Petromio.

The incident was investigated by the Carlisle Police Department and Dickinson Public Safety.

Any information regarding Petromio can also be emailed directly to Detective Thomas Dolan, Jr., at tdolan@carlislepa.org.