LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Cumberland County has been charged with a Flight to Avoid Apprehension and Endangering the Welfare of Children stemming from an incident on Monday, April 4.

According to a CRIMEWATCH report, at 9:56 a.m. on April 4, Police were requested to help the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. a man barricaded himself in his apartment in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive. He was identified as Bennie Chisolm. Chisolm had an active warrant for a parole violation, which he was notified back in March 2022.

When U.S. Marshals showed up on the scene and announced themselves, they instructed Chisolm to come out of the apartment. Chisolm then barricaded himself with his three-year-old son in a bedroom.

Chisolm then jumped out of a third-story window, which left his son alone with the window open. Chisolm then ran into the woods. Multiple law enforcement agencies started to search the area, where he was then taken into custody at the end of Orchard Road.

After being cleared at the hospital, Chisolm was transported to the Cumberland County Prison. Chisolm was unable to post bail, which was set at $20,000.