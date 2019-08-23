Man charged with kidnapping in Shippensburg abduction of girl, mother

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Chambersburg man has been charged with felony kidnapping and burglary after police say abducted his 7-year-old daughter and her mother from a home in Shippensburg Thursday evening.

Kelvin W. Mojica-Reyes, 25, is being held at Cumberland County without bail because that is the “only way to protect the victims and the only way to keep the defendant from fleeing,” online court records state.

Police say Mojica-Reyes was just served with a protection from abuse order that required him to have no contact with the girl or her mother. They say around 4:45 p.m., he went to an apartment in the 300 block of North Fayette Street and forced the victims to get into a vehicle.

An Amber Alert was activated and the woman and child were found unharmed later in the evening. Mojica-Reyes was taken into custody by state police.

Mojica-Reyes is charged with six felonies, including two counts of kidnapping for ransom, burglary, unlawful restraint of a minor/parent, false imprisonment of a minor/parent, and criminal trespass.

He additionally is charged with four misdemeanor counts, including two counts of simple assault, unlawful restraint, and false imprisonment.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26.