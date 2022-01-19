Man charged with sexual assault after encounters in Shippensburg with missing Virginia girl

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg Police have arrested a man after a sexual assault investigation turned out to be connected to the search of a missing Virginia teen.

Police say the Ashland Police Department contacted them after the girl went missing on January 15. After investigation, they learned the girl met with 24-year-old Edward Lee Jr. through social media.

Lee allegedly paid for the girl to come to Shippensburg, where they then met in person and engaged in sexual activity. They say Lee knew the girl was a minor.

The girl was found safe and returned to her family in Virginia.

Lee is charged with Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Statutory Sexual Assault and Corruption of Minors. Lee is now in Cumberland County Prison after being unable to post his $50,000 bail.