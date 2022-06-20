LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has turned himself in and has been charged with a series of offenses following a physical altercation that took place in May.

According to the report, Shahi N. Presley, 27, was charged with two counts of Strangulation and one count of Simple Assault. On May 1, a victim reported that Presley punched and kicked them. He then threw an unknown object and struck the victim in the ear before continuing to punch and kick the victim laying on the ground.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Presley then pushed the victim onto a couch and applied body weight pressure to their chest while covering their nose and mouth. Following the incident, Presley fled the scene before police arrived.

An arrest warrant was obtained and Presley was a wanted person until he turned himself in on June 15 and remains in Lancaster County Prison on a $20,000 bail.