Man convicted for hit-and-run on Enola Road

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been charged on a hit-and-run of a motorcyclist on Enola road.

East Pennsboro Township Police was dispatched to a hit and run crash at 425 N. Enola Road on July 23 at approximately 5:52 a.m.

Police say they found a motorcycle on its side with severe damage, while the victim said that a Ford Taurus was in the turn lane facing north and struck the motorcycle when attempting to turn into a McDonald’s.

The striking vehicle left the McDonald’s and abandoned the scene.

The operator of the Taurus, Jordyn Daniel Moss, 28, later called confessed that he had left the scene of the crash because he “freaked out.”

Moss met with officers at his residence and admitted that he observed the motorcycle and rider laying on the ground and left the scene.

Moss has been charged with ‘Accidents involving death or personal injury,’ ‘Duty to give information and render aid,’ and ‘Immediate notice of accident to police.’

He will face a preliminary hearing before MDJ Sanderson.