Man convicted of second-degree murder for fatal home invasion robbery

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Lancaster County jury convicted Christopher Lyles of second-degree murder of Dennis Pitch who was killed in 2016 during a home invasion robbery.

Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman presented evidence to the jury suggesting Lyles and three other men plotted to rob Pitch’s home on the night of Dec. 2, 2016.

According to police, Lyes and two of the men broke inside the home while the fourth man remained outside in the vehicle to keep a lookout. During the robbery, Pitch was fatally shot in the head and torso.

34-year-old Christopher Lyes is facing a mandatory life without parole sentence for the second-degree murder charge. Lyles was also convicted of two counts of burglary, two counts of robbery and two associated conspiracy counts.

The three other men involved were also charged with the same offenses.

According to the press release, when the jury foreman read the verdict, Lyles had no physical reaction to the verdict.

Police believe Lyles and the three other men committed the crime because they beleived Pitch had made a large withdrawal of cash from his bank. They wanted to take the money according to investigators.