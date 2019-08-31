Man dead in crash that closed intersection for several hours in Cumberland County

A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Cumberland County. According to state police, Lloyd Heller, 75, of Shippensburg was driving west on Ridge Road, just before 11:15 p.m. when he turned onto Newburg Road, heading south.

A second vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old from Newburg, hit Heller’s car on the driver’s side from the opposite direction. Heller was pronounced dead on the scene. There were two other passengers in his car. No word on their conditions.

The intersection was closed for five and a half hours. The investigation is ongoing.